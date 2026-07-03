Dow Hits Highs Amid Soft Jobs Report: Investors Adjust Rate Expectations

The Dow recorded a 1% gain, closing at an all-time high, amid a weak U.S. jobs report which eased rate hike concerns. Apple shares rose, supporting major indexes, but the Nasdaq closed lower. Rate hike expectations decreased following the report, with investors keeping an eye on inflation pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Dow Rose More Than On Thursday | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:31 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:31 IST
Dow Hits Highs Amid Soft Jobs Report: Investors Adjust Rate Expectations
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The Dow rose over 1% on Thursday, reaching a record high ahead of the U.S. Independence Day holiday, driven by a softer-than-expected jobs report that alleviated concerns about imminent interest rate hikes. Despite the gains, the Nasdaq closed lower due to a decline in chipmaker stocks.

According to the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report, the economy added just 57,000 jobs in June, falling well short of the anticipated 110,000. This report led to a reduced likelihood of an immediate interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve, buoying the stock market, with Apple performing notably well after announcing plans for new product launches.

Investor anxiety shifted slightly away from inflation concerns, but fears still lingered, worsened by increasing oil prices amid geopolitical tensions. Meanwhile, Tesla's stock dropped following strong pre-report gains. Market activity showed mixed results across exchanges with varying advances and declines.

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