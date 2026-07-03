Embraer Soars with Increased Deliveries

Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported a 7% increase in aircraft deliveries for the second quarter, handing over 65 planes compared to the previous year. This improvement highlights Embraer's continued growth and success in the aviation sector, as detailed in their latest securities filing released Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brazilian Planemaker Embraer Delivered Aircraft In The Second Quarter | Updated: 03-07-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 02:29 IST
Embraer Soars with Increased Deliveries
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Brazilian aerospace manufacturer Embraer has reported a notable uptick in its aircraft deliveries for the second quarter of the year.

According to a recent securities filing, the company handed over 65 aircraft, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period in 2022.

This development underscores Embraer's ongoing expansion and success in the aviation market.

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