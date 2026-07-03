Unlocking the Cosmos: A Science News Update

Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Amazon To Start Initial Leo Internet Service This Year As Network Nears Satellites Amazon Expects To Roll Out Initial Internet Service With Its Leo Broadband Satellite Network Later This Year After The Companys Latest Launch Put The Orbiting Constellations Satellite Count Over

Amazon is poised to launch its initial Leo internet service later this year, after recently launching 29 satellites that bring its constellation to over 390. The launch marks an ambitious move towards deploying over 3,200 satellites to deliver global internet access from space.

In a breakthrough explanation, scientists have uncovered why Antarctica froze over 34 million years ago, long before the Arctic did. This new research offers insights into Earth's climatic history.

In a landmark development for India's space sector, Skyroot Aerospace is preparing for the nation's first private satellite launch. This initiative marks a significant milestone in India's advancement in the global space race.