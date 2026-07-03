Unlocking the Cosmos: A Science News Update
Current developments in science include Amazon's anticipated launch of initial Leo internet service, the breakthrough explaining why the South Pole froze before the North, and Skyroot Aerospace's upcoming milestone as India's first private orbital rocket launch. These stories highlight significant strides in space technology and research.
Amazon is poised to launch its initial Leo internet service later this year, after recently launching 29 satellites that bring its constellation to over 390. The launch marks an ambitious move towards deploying over 3,200 satellites to deliver global internet access from space.
In a breakthrough explanation, scientists have uncovered why Antarctica froze over 34 million years ago, long before the Arctic did. This new research offers insights into Earth's climatic history.
In a landmark development for India's space sector, Skyroot Aerospace is preparing for the nation's first private satellite launch. This initiative marks a significant milestone in India's advancement in the global space race.