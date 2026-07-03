Satluj: A Story of Resilience and Courage Hits ZEE5

After overcoming numerous challenges, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's much-anticipated film, 'Satluj', formerly 'Punjab 95', has premiered on ZEE 5. Based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who vanished in 1995, the film delves into themes of resilience and justice.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP alongside MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' features an ensemble cast including Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. Dosanjh, sharing his thoughts on the film, emphasized Jaswant Singh Khalra's martyrdom and humanitarian efforts as central motivations for his involvement. He highlighted the script's profound impact, rooted in real struggles and sacrifices.

The film's journey wasn't smooth. Initially titled 'Ghallughara' and later 'Punjab 95', it faced hurdles during certification, resulting in a mandated name change and delays due to political implications. Director Trehan conveyed his dedication to narrate this empowering story with integrity, celebrating human spirit against adversity. The film stands as a testament to courage and the fight for justice.