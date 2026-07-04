Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Star-Studded Wedding Captivates Fans

Celebrity Guests In Tuxedos And Gowns Began Arriving At New Yorks Madison Square Garden On Friday For What Was Widely Expected To Be A Glitzy Wedding Celebration For Pop Megastar Taylor Swift And Football Player Travis Kelce

New York's Madison Square Garden turned into a hub of star power as celebrities arrived for what was speculated to be the wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and football player Travis Kelce. Despite the soaring temperatures, famous faces like Abby Wambach, Chris Jones, and Hugh Grant were spotted amidst the excitement.

Traffic chaos ensued as black SUVs flooded the area, with guests presenting electronic tickets for entry verification. Although Swift and Kelce have not officially announced their nuptials, speculation is rife following reports by the New York Post. Festivities seemingly coincide with Independence Day celebrations, featuring a cocktail hour for 1,000 guests.

In what some are dubbing a 'royal wedding,' the iconic couple continued to spread their generosity with substantial donations to various charities. Dolly Parton expressed gratitude for their $2 million contribution to her cause. Fans and onlookers lined up outside the venue, all eager for a glimpse of this momentous occasion.