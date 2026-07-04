Star-Studded Nuptials and Legal Drama: A Week in Entertainment

This week in entertainment news saw Taylor Swift's secret wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce, a California man's guilty plea in a kidnapping hoax involving Savannah Guthrie, and former pop star Gary Glitter's legal troubles. Additionally, Madonna released her 15th album, and Danny Glover shared his Alzheimer's diagnosis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Entertainment News Briefs Analysisbritains Paramountwarner Review May Be Aimed At Commitments | Updated: 04-07-2026 02:30 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 02:30 IST
Star-Studded Nuptials and Legal Drama: A Week in Entertainment
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce secretly wed in an intimate ceremony, as reported by the New York Post. Their nuptials have captured the public's attention, with a celebration planned at Madison Square Garden. Both Swift and Kelce have kept their plans private.

In other news, a California man admitted to sending fake ransom notes related to Savannah Guthrie’s mother's disappearance. Meanwhile, former UK pop star Gary Glitter faces charges for historical child sexual offenses.

Elsewhere in the industry, Madonna launched her latest album, ‘Confessions II’, receiving critical acclaim. Additionally, actor Danny Glover revealed his Alzheimer's diagnosis, drawing attention for his advocacy work.

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