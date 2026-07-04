Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

In an unexpected move, former U.S. President Donald Trump granted pardons to 11 individuals on Friday. A White House official confirmed that all but two were convicted under the Clean Air Act for tampering with emissions controls on trucks. On Truth Social, Trump claimed that six of these individuals were unjustly prosecuted under the current administration led by President Joe Biden for 'fixing their car.'

These pardons come amid criticism of Trump’s administration, which in February, repealed a scientific determination that greenhouse gas emissions pose a threat to human health. Additionally, federal standards for tailpipe emissions from cars and trucks were eliminated.

Among those benefiting from Friday's pardons was Adam Kinan, the vice chairman of the Staffing Advisory Group. Kinan, along with his business partner and well-known Washington lobbyist Jack Abramoff, was sentenced in 2006 for wire fraud.