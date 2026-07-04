A Star-Studded Union: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot
Music superstar Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce celebrated their wedding at Madison Square Garden. Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with a guest list that included Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran. The pair, who have been together since 2023, also donated $26 million to charities.
Global music icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, as confirmed by Swift's publicist in a statement announcing their nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden, known for hosting notable events. Guests included celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran.
Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with Swift's brother, Austin, as the man of honor and Kelce's brother, Jason, standing as best man. The celebration was described by fans as 'America's royal wedding,' attracting onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of the star-studded event.
Kelce and Swift met in 2023, with their relationship blossoming publicly at concerts and football games. Their engagement was announced on Instagram in August 2025. The couple also demonstrated their philanthropic spirit, donating $26 million to various charities this week.
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