A Star-Studded Union: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Tie the Knot

Global music icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially tied the knot, as confirmed by Swift's publicist in a statement announcing their nuptials at New York's Madison Square Garden, known for hosting notable events. Guests included celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran.

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, with Swift's brother, Austin, as the man of honor and Kelce's brother, Jason, standing as best man. The celebration was described by fans as 'America's royal wedding,' attracting onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of the star-studded event.

Kelce and Swift met in 2023, with their relationship blossoming publicly at concerts and football games. Their engagement was announced on Instagram in August 2025. The couple also demonstrated their philanthropic spirit, donating $26 million to various charities this week.