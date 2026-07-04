Celebrity Guests In Tuxedos And Gowns Arrived At New Yorks Madison Square Garden On Friday For What Was Widely Expected To Be A Glitzy Wedding Celebration For Pop Music Megastar Taylor Swift And Football Player Travis Kelce

On a sweltering day in New York, Madison Square Garden played host to a glamorous event believed to be the wedding of pop icon Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Ed Sheeran graced the event with their presence, despite the soaring temperatures.

Traffic snarled as black SUVs carrying guests navigated tight security checks, reflecting the high-profile nature of what many dubbed 'America’s royal wedding.' Onlookers gathered outside, holding signs and wearing friendship bracelets in tribute to Swift’s lyrics.

Media reports suggested the pair had already married, while a $26 million charitable donation echoed their philanthropic spirit. Swift's relationship and success story continued to awe fans worldwide, as attendees reveled in the spectacle of the star-studded affair.