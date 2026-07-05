Kim Jong Un Observes Naval Power: North Korea's Strategic Advancements

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Observed The Test Firing Of A Strategic Cruise Missile And Evaluations Of Antiship

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test firing of a strategic cruise missile, as well as evaluations of anti-ship, anti-submarine, and air defense systems aboard the naval destroyer Kang Kon, according to reports from the state media outlet KCNA.

The military tests, conducted on Friday, were part of a comprehensive assessment of the newly built warship's combat systems. These included evaluations of target-detection, information-processing capabilities, integrated firepower systems, naval guns, automatic cannons, and electronic warfare equipment.

Kim praised recent advancements in weapon development and urged further efforts to boost North Korea's defense and combat capabilities. He instructed officials to finalize the Kang Kon's trials and commission the destroyer into naval service within two months, underscoring a broader naval modernization agenda.