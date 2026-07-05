Passion and Protest: Mexico's World Cup Dual Reality

Multiple Big Screens Adorn Mexico Citys Paseo De Reforma In Preparation For Sundays World Cup Last Clash Between Mexico And England

As excitement for Sunday's World Cup last-16 match between Mexico and England builds with big screens across Mexico City's Paseo de Reforma, lurking in the background are stark reminders of the nation's ongoing challenges. Over 135,000 remain missing in Mexico, a figure that's soared since the 2006 launch of the drug war.

As the nation revels in its team's undefeated run, reaching the last 16 without conceding a goal, Mexicans find themselves torn between joy and glaring issues like civil unrest and economic struggles. Despite inflation slowing in June, the core rate still hovers above the central bank's target.

Protests and high ticket prices have marred the festive atmosphere. Teachers' unions demand governmental reforms, echoing through streets lined with anti-World Cup graffiti. While President Claudia Sheinbaum retains a strong domestic standing, the country's focus remains divided between celebration and pressing socioeconomic problems.