Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns
Australia expressed relief over UNESCO’s decision not to categorize the Great Barrier Reef as endangered. The reef, vital to both biodiversity and economy, has faced numerous bleaching events. Despite previous recommendations, continued conservation efforts kept it off the endangered list, acknowledging Australia's dedication to its protection.
Australia's government breathed a sigh of relief after a draft decision from UNESCO excluded the Great Barrier Reef from the endangered sites list, despite the ongoing damage due to coral bleaching. This decision arrives as the reef continues to struggle with the repercussions of climate change-induced heat stress.
The Great Barrier Reef significantly boosts Australia's economy, contributing over A$9 billion annually and attracting in excess of 2 million tourists each year. For years, the government has worked tirelessly to ensure the reef's omission from the notorious list, fearing a negative impact on tourism.
Nita Green, Australia's Assistant Tourism Minister, lauded UNESCO for this decision, emphasizing the efforts made in reef conservation. The ecosystem, which supports 400 coral species and 1,500 fish types along a 2,400 km stretch, remains under threat from climate change, with rising sea temperatures instigating coral bleaching.
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