A Week of Twists in US: From Highways to Headlines
The week in the US was marked by diverse news events. Americans traveled despite high gas prices; Supreme Court Justice Barrett's decisions drew attention; a Tibetan man self-immolated for independence; Taylor Swift married Travis Kelce; Joey Chestnut battled heat to win Nathan’s contest; a California man pleaded guilty to fake ransom charges.
As Americans hit the highways for the Fourth of July, concerns over high gasoline prices were soothed by easing U.S.-Iran tensions. Despite the costs, travelers remained undeterred, and the nation's lively independence celebrations carried on.
In the judiciary realm, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, veered from her conservative roots at times, joining liberal justices in several key decisions. Barrett's role in shaping conservative rulings on abortion, gun rights, and redistricting remains significant.
Elsewhere, Taylor Swift made headlines by marrying NFL star Travis Kelce, while cheery Coney Island saw Joey Chestnut win his 18th hot-dog-eating title in extreme heat conditions. Meanwhile, PJM, the Eastern US power grid body, ordered consumption cuts amid a soaring heat wave, reflecting the broader climate challenges.
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