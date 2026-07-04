Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

Sub-Saharan Africa's water, energy and food systems are under pressure from climate stress, population growth, rising energy demand, food insecurity and competition over natural resources. However, policies meant to govern these systems often remain trapped in separate ministries, separate planning cycles and separate investment frameworks. A new study in Energies argues that this fragmentation may be one of the biggest barriers to a resilient energy transition in the region.

The study, authored by Abdoulaye Ballo, Anderson Kehbila, Moses Kirimi, Madi Kabore, Cynthia Sitati, Hyacinth Elayo, Fabio Maria Montagnino, Tsitsi Bangira and Brenda Insonne, assesses national water, energy and agricultural policies in Mali, South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania. It focuses on three river-basin contexts: the Bani River Basin in Mali, the Songwe River Basin shared by Malawi and Tanzania, and South Africa's Inkomati–Usuthu Water Management Area.

According to the study, countries may have the right policy documents, but that does not mean their governance systems are ready for the water–energy–food pressures ahead. The research finds strong formal policy alignment in several areas, especially water governance, but limited functional integration across sectors. In other words, policy coherence exists on paper, while implementation remains weakened by fragmented mandates, limited capacity and uneven coordination.

Strong Water Policies, Weak Delivery

Water governance emerges as the strongest area of formal policy alignment. Across the four countries, policy instruments covering conservation, restoration, pollution control, hydrological monitoring and stakeholder participation show high performance and strong coherence. At first glance, this suggests that national water frameworks broadly reflect recognized principles of sustainable water governance.

However, the study warns against mistaking policy presence for policy effectiveness. Stakeholder consultations point to persistent enforcement gaps, weak coordination and limited operational capacity. This means countries may have well-written rules on water conservation or pollution control, but still struggle to monitor groundwater, enforce standards, manage floods or coordinate water use across agriculture and energy systems.

The gap is especially important in river basins where competing demands are already intense. In Mali's Bani River Basin, water scarcity, energy access and food security are closely connected, while the Inner Niger Delta is vital for cereal production, fisheries and livestock. The study notes that competition over water access and control is linked to conflicts affecting central Mali.

In the Songwe River Basin, shared by Malawi and Tanzania, water supports irrigation, hydropower and domestic use for more than one million people. Seasonal variability, climate change and governance gaps have complicated resource management. South Africa's Inkomati–Usuthu system faces its own pressures from irrigation-intensive agriculture, energy production, climate variability and transboundary water demands.

Clean energy will not scale without bankable rules

The study finds that core energy policy areas such as infrastructure investment, research support and stakeholder participation are relatively strong. But the instruments most needed to unlock renewable energy investment — including feed-in tariffs, power purchase agreements and investment de-risking mechanisms — show inconsistent performance across countries.

It's a major warning for Africa's clean energy transition. Renewable energy projects do not depend only on solar radiation, wind potential or grid demand. They also depend on predictable rules. Feed-in tariffs help define pricing conditions. Power purchase agreements provide revenue certainty. Investment guarantees and de-risking tools reduce uncertainty for private capital. If these mechanisms are weak or inconsistent, project pipelines slow, financing costs rise and investors hesitate.

While foundational policy structures exist, inconsistencies in regulatory instruments may hinder effective energy transitions. Mali, for example, shows relatively high energy policy performance overall but gaps in market-based instruments such as feed-in tariffs and power purchase agreements, limiting private sector participation and renewable energy market development.

South Africa presents a different challenge. Its energy policy profile is more complex, reflecting both fragmentation and strategic decarbonization efforts. The study points to the country's Just Energy Transition Investment Plan as evidence of strong commitment in one area, even as wider policy variability and institutional constraints remain.

Governments need to standardize and strengthen renewable energy market instruments. Harmonized power purchase agreements can reduce contractual uncertainty. Transparent and stable feed-in tariff systems can support investor confidence. Stronger de-risking mechanisms can make renewable energy projects more bankable, especially in countries where public finance alone cannot meet infrastructure needs.

Financing renewable energy in Sub-Saharan Africa is not only about providing capital; it is about helping governments build predictable regulatory ecosystems that connect energy planning with water and agricultural realities.

Agriculture is the weakest link in the nexus transition

Economic incentives such as subsidies, grants and credit mechanisms are widely embedded across the countries studied. But more transformative sustainable practices remain weakly and unevenly integrated. Climate-smart agriculture, agroecology and improved seed systems show moderate policy presence, while organic fertilization, crop rotation, intercropping and integrated pest management remain poorly represented in many policy frameworks.

This is a serious weakness because agriculture sits at the center of the water–energy–food nexus. It consumes water, depends on energy, supports livelihoods and is highly exposed to climate shocks. If agricultural policy remains focused mainly on production incentives without stronger integration of sustainable land, soil and water practices, countries may miss opportunities to reduce pressure on water systems and build resilience.

The study finds that agriculture remains largely sector-specific, with limited consideration of cross-sectoral interdependencies. This weak integration reduces the potential to generate synergies between food production, water management and energy use.

The way forward is not simply more policy language. The study calls for coordinated reforms across sectors, including regulatory improvements, institutional innovation and targeted investments. In agriculture, that means stronger support for climate-smart and agroecological practices, crop diversification, efficient irrigation technologies and soil restoration. In water, it means better enforcement and monitoring. In energy, it means more coherent market rules.

The research has limits. Its policy scoring approach captures the presence and alignment of formal policy instruments, not direct implementation outcomes. The authors also note that binary scoring may reduce nuance, that standard deviation captures only one dimension of coherence, and that stakeholder evidence is context-specific rather than statistically representative.

Still, its findings are relevant. Sub-Saharan Africa's energy transition cannot be built through energy policy alone. Clean energy expansion, food security, water resilience and climate adaptation are part of the same governance challenge. Strong policy documents are necessary, but not sufficient. The real test is whether governments can turn sectoral plans into integrated systems that coordinate investment, manage trade-offs and deliver results on the ground.