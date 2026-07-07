Controversial Film 'Satluj' Removed from ZEE5 Sparks Political Outcry

The film 'Satluj', starring Diljit Dosanjh and spotlighting human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's life, was removed from ZEE5 shortly after its release. The removal came due to the lack of proper certification, triggering responses from political leaders and celebrities concerning freedom of expression and alleged selective censorship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 11:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 11:26 IST
Controversial Film 'Satluj' Removed from ZEE5 Sparks Political Outcry
'Satluj' poster (Photo/Instagram@ZEE5). Image Credit: ANI

The removal of 'Satluj', a film starring Diljit Dosanjh and based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, from streaming platform ZEE5, has generated significant controversy and backlash. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) cited unmet certification requirements for its initial release. Though no explicit breach was identified, the Ministry alleged the film's OTT release violated specific digital media guidelines. ZEE5 has confirmed the film's temporary unavailability in India, pending further resolution.

According to I&B Ministry officials, 'Satluj' lacked the necessary certification for theatrical release. An official highlighted that instead of following due process, the makers altered the film's title and prematurely released it on an OTT platform. The Ministry claims about 100 suggested edits were ignored, sparking further scrutiny concerning compliance with the Information Technology Guidelines.

The film's removal has elicited strong reactions from political figures, notably senior Congress leader Pargat Singh, who criticized the apparent bias in content censorship. Singh condemned the decision, suggesting it reflects selective regulatory enforcement by the current government. Despite the film's withdrawal, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh expressed contentment, noting that audiences had already accessed and screened the film in various settings, keeping its narrative alive and relevant.

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