Mysterious Explosions Rattle Damascus Amid Macron's Visit

Explosions were heard in Damascus on Tuesday, and the reasons remain unknown. This coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Syrian capital. The incident has raised concerns amid ongoing international diplomatic efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Explosions Heard In Damascus On Tuesday And Reasons Were Unknown | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:54 IST
Mysterious Explosions Rattle Damascus Amid Macron's Visit
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Explosions echoed across Damascus on Tuesday, leaving many puzzled about the cause behind the blasts, according to a Reuters witness.

The timing of these explosions is particularly noteworthy as they occurred during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Syrian capital.

Such incidents raise questions about security in the region amidst ongoing international diplomatic engagements.

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