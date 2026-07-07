Mysterious Explosions Rattle Damascus Amid Macron's Visit
Explosions were heard in Damascus on Tuesday, and the reasons remain unknown. This coincided with French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Syrian capital. The incident has raised concerns amid ongoing international diplomatic efforts in the region.
Explosions echoed across Damascus on Tuesday, leaving many puzzled about the cause behind the blasts, according to a Reuters witness.
The timing of these explosions is particularly noteworthy as they occurred during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to the Syrian capital.
Such incidents raise questions about security in the region amidst ongoing international diplomatic engagements.