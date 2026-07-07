Supreme Court Denies DMK Plea in Karur Stampede Case

The Supreme Court declined DMK's plea against TVK, alleging manipulation of witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case. The court allowed withdrawal of the application, suggesting the applicant pursue other legal remedies. The investigation has been transferred to the CBI, questioning political rival's appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:50 IST
Supreme Court Denies DMK Plea in Karur Stampede Case
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear a plea filed by DMK Organizing Secretary RS Bharathi, who alleged that members of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were influencing witnesses in the Karur rally stampede case. The application was withdrawn after a bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe allowed the applicant to explore other legal routes.

During the proceedings, the court questioned how it could entertain a petition from a political opponent demanding restrictions on public statements and actions, especially since the probe into the stampede had already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Senior Advocate Ranjit Kumar, representing Bharathi, voiced concerns about a narrative being constructed post-transfer that seemed to undermine impartiality.

The court further questioned the need for judicial regulation of public engagements and statements by political figures like the Chief Minister. It underscored the complexities surrounding political involvement in judicial matters, highlighting that the Chief Minister was not accused in the case. Following the court's observations, Bharathi's application seeking restraint on media statements and government orders during the ongoing investigation was withdrawn.

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