Trump Eyes F-35 Deal: A New Chapter in U.S.-Turkey Relations?

Us President Donald Trump Is Expected To Throw His Support Behind The Potential Sale Of F Fighter Jets To Turkey During A Visit To Ankara

President Donald Trump is expected to endorse the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during his visit to Ankara, despite legal and congressional hurdles yet to be fully resolved. This marks a significant gesture towards Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whom Trump sees as a close ally, amid the ongoing NATO summit.

The U.S.-Turkey relationship faced strains after Ankara's 2019 purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, leading to U.S. sanctions and Turkey's removal from the F-35 program. Congress prohibits any F-35 sales to Turkey as long as Ankara retains the S-400s, citing security risks to U.S. aircraft.

In recent weeks, a potential solution has emerged to send the Russian system to a third country, though this remains unsealed. The situation has caught the attention of the White House, with Vice President JD Vance noting ongoing reviews to ensure compliance with U.S. law. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and some U.S. lawmakers expressed opposition to the sale, warning of regional power balance risks.