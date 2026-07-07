Trump Eyes F-35 Deal: A New Chapter in U.S.-Turkey Relations?

President Donald Trump is considering supporting the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey despite unresolved congressional hurdles. This move aligns with Trump's warm relationship with Turkish President Erdogan but faces opposition due to Turkey's previous acquisition of Russia's S-400 defense system. Officials are exploring sending the S-400 to a third country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Is Expected To Throw His Support Behind The Potential Sale Of F Fighter Jets To Turkey During A Visit To Ankara | Updated: 07-07-2026 12:44 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 12:44 IST
Trump Eyes F-35 Deal: A New Chapter in U.S.-Turkey Relations?
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump is expected to endorse the potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey during his visit to Ankara, despite legal and congressional hurdles yet to be fully resolved. This marks a significant gesture towards Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whom Trump sees as a close ally, amid the ongoing NATO summit.

The U.S.-Turkey relationship faced strains after Ankara's 2019 purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system, leading to U.S. sanctions and Turkey's removal from the F-35 program. Congress prohibits any F-35 sales to Turkey as long as Ankara retains the S-400s, citing security risks to U.S. aircraft.

In recent weeks, a potential solution has emerged to send the Russian system to a third country, though this remains unsealed. The situation has caught the attention of the White House, with Vice President JD Vance noting ongoing reviews to ensure compliance with U.S. law. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and some U.S. lawmakers expressed opposition to the sale, warning of regional power balance risks.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026