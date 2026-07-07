Uproar Over 'Satluj' Removal: DSGMC Pushes for Public Screenings

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has objected to the removal of the film 'Satluj' from ZEE5, accusing it of suppressing the real story of activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. They plan public screenings and seminars to educate the public on Khalra’s fight against alleged human rights violations in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:08 IST
Uproar Over 'Satluj' Removal: DSGMC Pushes for Public Screenings
DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon, 'Satluj' poster, DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka(Photo/ANI/ Instagram/@@ZEE5/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday vehemently opposed the removal of the film 'Satluj' from the streaming platform ZEE5, arguing that the move suppresses the true story of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. In response, the DSGMC announced plans to organize public screenings and educational seminars to ensure the film reaches the masses.

DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka underscored the film's significance as a biographical portrayal of Khalra, who unearthed alleged human rights abuses in Punjab. The film was briefly available on ZEE5 and its sudden removal has incited outrage within the Sikh community.

The committee intends to disseminate the film across various Gurdwara locations and engage educational institutions in dialogues discussing Khalra's legacy. DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon criticized the decision to pull 'Satluj', affirming the film accurately represents historical events and emphasizing the community's right to be informed about their past.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026