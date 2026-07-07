Uproar Over 'Satluj' Removal: DSGMC Pushes for Public Screenings

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Tuesday vehemently opposed the removal of the film 'Satluj' from the streaming platform ZEE5, arguing that the move suppresses the true story of social activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. In response, the DSGMC announced plans to organize public screenings and educational seminars to ensure the film reaches the masses.

DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka underscored the film's significance as a biographical portrayal of Khalra, who unearthed alleged human rights abuses in Punjab. The film was briefly available on ZEE5 and its sudden removal has incited outrage within the Sikh community.

The committee intends to disseminate the film across various Gurdwara locations and engage educational institutions in dialogues discussing Khalra's legacy. DSGMC General Secretary Jagdip Singh Kahlon criticized the decision to pull 'Satluj', affirming the film accurately represents historical events and emphasizing the community's right to be informed about their past.