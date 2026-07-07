Prince Harry's Privacy Lawsuit: A Royal Defeat

Prince Harry, the younger son of King Charles, recently faced a major setback as he lost his privacy lawsuit against the Daily Mail's publisher, marking a comprehensive defeat in his legal battle with the British press. The ruling came from London's High Court while Harry was in Britain, coinciding with his ongoing campaign against press abuse.

The prince, who resides in California, has blamed the media for the troubles in his life, including the fatal 1997 car crash of his mother, Princess Diana. He has drawn parallels between the media's treatment of Diana and that of his wife, Meghan. Though Harry previously succeeded against the Daily Mirror's publisher and reached a settlement with Rupert Murdoch's newspapers, this recent judgment poses a major challenge to his endeavors.

Judge Matthew Nicklin noted that the claimants needed to prove unlawful acquisition of information, which they failed to do. The Daily Mail's publisher hailed the result as a victory for journalists and press freedom. However, Harry and other claimants, including Elton John, remain firm in their claims, arguing that evidence of wrongdoing persists.