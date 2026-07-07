Summer McIntosh Withdraws from Canadian Trials Due to Illness

Summer McIntosh, a renowned swimmer, withdrew from Canada's Pan Pacific Championships trials due to illness. Despite her recent success in breaking world records, advisors suggested her withdrawal. McIntosh aims to recover for the upcoming Pan Pacific Championships scheduled in Irvine, California.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Summer Mcintosh | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:58 IST
Summer McIntosh Withdraws from Canadian Trials Due to Illness

Summer McIntosh, a standout swimmer, has withdrawn from the Canadian trials for the Pan Pacific Championships due to illness, Swimming Canada announced on Tuesday. Her decision follows consultation with her coach and medical team after she had set the fastest time in the 400 metres freestyle heats earlier that day.

The 19-year-old, who recently shattered the women's 'supersuit' world record in the 200 metres butterfly and won the 400 metres individual medley, expressed regret over her withdrawal but prioritized her health on medical advice.

Despite her disappointment, McIntosh remains determined to regain full fitness to represent Canada at the Pan Pacific Championships in Irvine, California, slated for August 12 to 15.

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