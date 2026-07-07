Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Climate finance is expected to help countries cut emissions, build resilience, modernize infrastructure, attract private investment and, increasingly, accelerate economic growth. For emerging economies, if green finance can simultaneously deliver climate action and development, it becomes not just an environmental tool but a growth strategy.

However, a new research paper in Sustainability offers a reality check. Titled "Revisiting the Green Growth Hypothesis: A Multi-Model Analysis of Climate Finance and Economic Growth in Emerging Economies," the study examines whether climate-finance inflows are actually strong enough to drive economic growth across 22 emerging market and developing economies between 2002 and 2024. The authors, Naman Mishra, Ercan Özen, Simon Grima and Ersan Ersoy, use OECD Rio Markers data and World Bank indicators to test the relationship between climate finance, GDP growth and carbon emissions.

Climate finance shows a weak positive association with growth in some models, but that link does not survive stricter tests. The study insists that climate finance, as currently scaled and structured, is not sufficient to act as an independent engine of growth in emerging economies.

The green-growth shortcut is not holding up

Finance renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure and climate-resilient systems, and economies should become cleaner, more productive and more competitive over time. The study acknowledges that theory: climate finance could support capital deepening, technological upgrading and structural transformation. However, the paper's empirical results are far more cautious. In the baseline fixed-effects model, climate-finance intensity is positively associated with GDP growth, but the effect is weak. A realistic one-standard-deviation increase in climate-finance intensity is linked to only about a 0.21 percentage-point increase in GDP growth. Domestic investment is a more reliable growth predictor than climate finance.

The researchers also test whether climate finance follows a "Green Laffer Curve" - the idea that there may be an optimal level of green financing that maximizes growth before returns decline. The evidence does not support that claim. The non-linear model finds no statistically meaningful inverted-U relationship, and the study reports no convincing threshold at which climate finance begins to generate stronger growth effects.

Even more importantly, the relationship weakens under tougher models. Lagged models find no evidence that climate finance produces delayed growth effects after one or two years. First-difference models, which examine changes within countries over time, show that changes in climate-finance intensity are not significantly linked to changes in GDP growth.

For policymakers, this is a warning against treating climate finance as a shortcut to development transformation. The money may support important projects, but the current evidence does not show that it is moving national growth trajectories on its own.

Climate money may be cleaner than it is growth-boosting

The environmental role of climate finance may be more visible than its macroeconomic role. The research finds a negative association between climate-finance intensity and CO2 emissions, meaning that higher climate-finance intensity tends to be linked with lower emissions. The relationship is not statistically strong enough to claim a universal emissions-cutting effect, but its direction is consistent with the purpose of climate finance. The chart on page 25 also shows a downward trend between climate-finance intensity and CO2 emissions, though with wide dispersion across countries.

Climate finance may be better understood as a climate-transition instrument than as a short-term GDP accelerator. It can help fund cleaner energy systems, lower-carbon infrastructure and adaptation projects, but those benefits may not show up quickly in aggregate growth data.

Many developing countries need climate finance not only to grow faster, but to avoid climate losses, reduce vulnerability, improve energy security and protect livelihoods. GDP growth is an important indicator, but it is not the only measure of climate-finance value. A flood-resilient road, a drought-adapted irrigation system or a cleaner power grid may produce benefits that standard short-run growth models understate.

If climate finance is sold politically as a growth engine, it must be judged against that claim. The evidence here suggests that the current system is not yet delivering growth at the scale promised.

The real failure is design, not ambition

The key takeaway is that climate finance needs a redesign. The study points to a basic structural problem: climate-finance intensity is small, uneven and concentrated. The authors show that the average climate-finance intensity in the sample is less than half a percent of GDP, while domestic investment and trade openness are much larger macroeconomic forces.

The distribution is also uneven. The paper's histogram and heatmap show that climate finance is clustered near very low values, with intermittent spikes in some countries and years rather than a steady, broad-based flow. This fragmented pattern makes it difficult for climate finance to produce measurable aggregate growth effects. This is where the policy agenda becomes clear.

Climate finance must be scaled up relative to recipient economies. Small flows cannot be expected to generate economy-wide productivity shocks.

Finance must be better allocated toward projects with strong development multipliers: renewable energy infrastructure, smart grids, green industrial technologies, climate-resilient logistics and adaptation systems that protect productive capacity. The study explicitly argues for improving project selection, institutional capacity, monitoring systems and performance-based financing.

Governments and development banks should stop treating climate finance as a standalone solution. The study argues that it must be integrated with domestic investment strategies, fiscal policy, industrial policy, energy regulation and long-term development planning.

Climate finance is not failing because the idea is wrong. It is underperforming because the system is too fragmented, too small and too weakly embedded in national economic transformation. For emerging economies, the priority is not to abandon the green growth ambition. It is to make it real. That means moving beyond climate-finance pledges and asking harder questions: where is the money going, what does it unlock, does it crowd in domestic investment, does it build productive capacity, and does it reduce emissions without deepening inequality?