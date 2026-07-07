The Next Supply Chain Revolution Is Digital, Green and More Regional Than Global

A new systematic review published in Economies, "Digital Technologies, Resource Efficiency, and the Regionalisation of Global Value Chains: A Systematic Literature Review and Theoretical Extensions," argues that digital transformation is not just about speed or productivity. It is becoming central to whether firms can reduce waste, energy use, emissions, and compliance burdens across entire production networks.

The paper, authored by Hadi Zarea, Sina Mirzaye Shirkoohi, Myriam Ertz, and Dihya Hessas, reviews 150 studies for qualitative synthesis and 137 for bibliometric mapping to examine how digital tools affect resource efficiency across global value chains.

Roughly two-thirds of world trade now moves through global value chains, meaning that efforts to decouple economic growth from material use cannot focus only on individual factories or firms. They must address whole networks of suppliers, logistics providers, manufacturers, platforms, and buyers.

Digital tools work best as a stack, not a shopping list

Digital technologies deliver the strongest resource-efficiency gains when they work together. IoT sensors capture real-time data on energy, materials, machines, and logistics. AI analytics convert that data into predictions and decisions. Blockchain helps verify provenance and traceability. Digital twins simulate production, inventory, and supply-chain scenarios before physical changes are made.

Individually, these tools can improve specific operations. Together, they can reshape how resources flow across the chain. The study reports that IoT energy dashboards have been linked to a 9 percent cut in average electricity use, while machine learning can reduce raw-material scrap by up to 17 percent. Digital twins, especially when linked to supplier portals, can cut inventory holding costs and order-to-delivery cycles.

Digital twin and blockchain pilots reported material-loss reductions of 18 percent, audit time cut by half, and audit cycles shortened by 40 percent in specific cases. Blockchain traceability pilots in pharmaceuticals reduced recall time from weeks to hours.

Many of the biggest gains come from case studies and pilots, while broader panel and meta-analytic evidence tends to show more modest effects. That distinction matters for policymakers and businesses: headline gains are possible, but they are not automatic, universal, or guaranteed.

Companies cannot buy sustainability by purchasing isolated digital tools. They need integrated systems that connect sensing, analytics, verification, simulation, and decision-making across suppliers and customers.

The paradox: digital supply chains may become more regional, not more global

One of the key insights is what the study calls the digital-regionalisation paradox. Digital technologies are often assumed to make supply chains more global by reducing coordination costs and making distant partners easier to manage. The review suggests the opposite can happen. As sustainability reporting, data compliance, cyber-risk controls, and traceability requirements become more demanding, firms may prefer suppliers inside compatible regulatory blocs. In other words, digitalisation can reinforce regional production networks rather than expand global ones. The study cites evidence that a 10 percent increase in digital capital is associated with an 8 percent rise in intra-EU trade while leaving extra-EU trade unchanged.

If digital traceability and sustainability compliance become the new passport into high-value markets, suppliers without data infrastructure, cybersecurity capacity, or interoperable systems could be pushed out. The green supply chain could become cleaner but less inclusive, particularly for developing economies.

According to the review, sixty-eight percent of author affiliations in the reviewed literature are anchored in Europe or North America, while Africa and Latin America account for fewer than 14 percent of the corpus. Yet studies from those regions introduce a high share of novel keywords such as "off-grid IoT" and "informal-sector circularity," suggesting that some of the most relevant low-cost innovations may be emerging in underrepresented contexts.

This makes digital inclusion a development issue, not just a technology issue. Global South suppliers need affordable traceability tools, digital skills, interoperable platforms, and support to meet emerging sustainability standards. Without that, digital-green supply chains could deepen the divide between firms that can prove compliance and firms that are excluded because they cannot.

The real test is governance, not gadgetry

Technology alone will not deliver greener global value chains. Resource-efficiency gains depend on governance conditions: cross-firm capability complementarities, data-sharing arrangements, regulatory alignment, and cyber-risk maturity. The winners will not simply be firms with the most advanced AI systems or the most sensors. They will be firms and supply networks able to govern data across borders, protect sensitive information, verify sustainability claims, and turn compliance data into operational intelligence.

The paper proposes a digital-resource synergy framework that links technology, capability orchestration, governance, and outcomes. Its logic is powerful: real-time sensing, AI analytics, blockchain traceability, and digital twins create value only when embedded in shared infrastructure, coordinated governance, and interdependent value creation across the ecosystem.

Policymakers must design digital product passports, due-diligence rules, and carbon disclosure systems with inclusion in mind. Standards should improve transparency without becoming hidden trade barriers. Governments and development agencies should help smaller firms, especially in developing economies, meet digital compliance requirements.

For businesses, the strategic priority is full-stack integration, supplier enablement, cyber resilience, and renewable-energy sourcing. Digital systems can reduce waste, but they can also create rebound effects if data centers, blockchain operations, and AI workloads are powered by carbon-intensive energy. The study identifies rebound-effect accounting as a major future research priority.

The evidence base still needs stronger causal designs. The authors note that many claims rely on cross-sectional studies, while more longitudinal, quasi-experimental, and mixed-method research is needed to test whether digital tools truly cause resource-efficiency gains.