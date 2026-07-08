Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero Suspends Self Amid Allegations

Spanish Cardinal Cristobal Lopez Romero, who also serves as the Archbishop of Rabat, Morocco, has stepped down temporarily following accusations of inappropriate behavior towards women. The Vatican announced this development on its news site.

The French news agency AFP reported that at least five women have accused the 74-year-old cardinal of sexual assault. Despite these allegations, Cardinal Lopez Romero firmly denied any involvement in assault, violence, or sexual harassment.

Lopez Romero has expressed his commitment to cooperate fully with the Vatican's investigation. To ensure a fair inquiry, he will abstain from all public ceremonial duties and pastoral activities. Lopez Romero, who became a cardinal in 2019, has been perceived as a relatively progressive figure in the Catholic Church's hierarchy.