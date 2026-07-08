Karan Johar Elated as PM Modi Cites 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia Speech

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his delight after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' during an Indonesia event. Modi highlighted the song's popularity, symbolizing strong cultural ties between India and Indonesia. Johar thanked Modi for embracing the film's lasting impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 23:04 IST
Karan Johar Elated as PM Modi Cites 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia Speech
Pm Modi and Karan Johar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Filmmaker Karan Johar has conveyed his delight and pride following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mention of his film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' during a speech at a community event in Indonesia. The Prime Minister's remarks underscored the enduring appeal of Bollywood in fostering cultural connections.

Expressing his gratitude, Johar took to social media to acknowledge Modi's appreciation, stating, "Elated & honoured to have our esteemed Prime Minister speak about 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Thank you for embracing & making this song live forever!" The film, a massive box office success, remains a beloved classic in Indonesia and serves as a testament to the cultural affinity between the nations.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the deep ties between India and Indonesia, mentioning the widespread love for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. He shared that moving forward together brings more than just 'kuch kuch', but 'bahut kuch'. Johar's film, with stars like Shah Rukh Khan, continues to bridge gaps far beyond its initial release in 1998.

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