Appeals Court Blocks Trump's Name from Kennedy Center

A U.S. appeals court decided that Donald Trump's name would remain off the Kennedy Center while he challenges a judge's order for its removal. The decision is part of a lawsuit by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, who claims the administration's efforts were unlawful and harmful to the center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Appeals Court Ruled On Wednesday That President Donald Trumps Name Must Remain Off The Kennedy Center For The Performing Arts While He Challenges A Judges Order That Required Its Removal The Decision By A Threejudge Panel Of The Us Court Of Appeals For The District Of Columbia Circuit Denied The Trump Administrations Request To Pause The Lower Court Order In A Lawsuit Brought By Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:20 IST
Appeals Court Blocks Trump's Name from Kennedy Center
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In a significant ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has mandated that former President Donald Trump's name must not be displayed at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts during a legal challenge. This decision comes after a suit filed by Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, a member of the Kennedy Center's board.

The controversy began when U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ordered the removal of Trump's name from the center's facade and blocked plans for its renovation. The appeals court emphasized that their ruling was procedural, allowing Trump's legal appeal to continue. So far, the White House has not provided any comments on the situation.

Representative Beatty lauded the decision, stating that the administration's attempts to rename the Kennedy Center were unlawful. Meanwhile, the Trump administration contended that the exclusion could impact fundraising efforts, but the appeals court noted a lack of supporting evidence.

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