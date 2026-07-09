Trump's Air Force One Swap: A Scrutiny-Rich Journey

President Donald Trump chose to travel on an older Air Force One aircraft to Turkey instead of a newly refurbished Qatari-donated plane. The decision comes amid concerns over security, costs, and the speed of retrofit. The Qatari jet had drawn criticism following its costly upgrade, raising security and financial questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday He Was Leaving Turkey Aboard An Older Air Force One Aircraft Rather Than A Recently Renovated Qataridonated Jet | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:31 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:31 IST
Trump's Air Force One Swap: A Scrutiny-Rich Journey
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump opted for an unanticipated switch on Wednesday, traveling aboard an older Air Force One instead of the newly renovated, Qatari-donated jet. The move sparked renewed scrutiny over the substantial costs and rapid pace of the retrofit, stirring debate on its necessity and execution.

The journey marks the newly refitted aircraft's first international travel amid rising tensions with Iran, neighboring Turkey. Critics have questioned the opulence, financial implications, and security associated with the luxury gift, intended for temporary use as Boeing's next-generation Air Force One completes development amidst delays.

Despite the jet's enhancements by L3Harris Technologies, concerns over missile defense and communication security linger. Democratic lawmakers highlighted risks exceeding a billion-dollar price tag. The aircraft serves as a stopgap until Boeing delivers the bespoke 747-8s, now postponed to 2028, complicating Trump's plans as his term concludes.

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