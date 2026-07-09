Star-Studded Halftime Spectacle: Bieber Joins World Cup Lineup

Pop Singer Justin Bieber Will Coheadline A Starstudded Halftime Show At The World Cup Soccer Final On July

Music sensation Justin Bieber will take center stage as a co-headliner during the World Cup soccer final's inaugural halftime show, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

This star-studded event, set for July 19, will feature performances by global icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

Located just outside New York City, the grand finale will unfold in East Rutherford, New Jersey.