Star-Studded Halftime Spectacle: Bieber Joins World Cup Lineup

Justin Bieber is set to co-headline the first-ever halftime show at the World Cup soccer final on July 19. The performance, hosted by FIFA, will also feature Madonna, Shakira, and BTS. The event will be held in East Rutherford, New Jersey, near New York City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pop Singer Justin Bieber Will Coheadline A Starstudded Halftime Show At The World Cup Soccer Final On July | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:05 IST
Star-Studded Halftime Spectacle: Bieber Joins World Cup Lineup
Justin Bieber

Music sensation Justin Bieber will take center stage as a co-headliner during the World Cup soccer final's inaugural halftime show, FIFA announced on Wednesday.

This star-studded event, set for July 19, will feature performances by global icons Madonna, Shakira, and BTS.

Located just outside New York City, the grand finale will unfold in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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