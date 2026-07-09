Rolling Stones Gear Up for 'Foreign Tongues' Tour with Star-studded Album Launch

Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour Their New Album Foreign Tongues

The Rolling Stones are set to embark on a tour for their latest album, 'Foreign Tongues,' following its release this Friday. In a grand launch event in London, Mick Jagger confirmed the band's touring ambitions.

The new 14-track record boasts a star-studded lineup, including contributions from Paul McCartney and Robert Smith. Interestingly, many collaborations occurred organically during studio visits.

The album's London launch featured a dazzling drone light show over the River Thames, embodying the group's vibrant energy and marking their continuing legacy in the world of rock.