Rolling Stones Gear Up for 'Foreign Tongues' Tour with Star-studded Album Launch
Mick Jagger announced the Rolling Stones' hopes to tour for their new album, 'Foreign Tongues.' The record, featuring collaborations from music legends like Paul McCartney, is set to release shortly. The launch was marked by a spectacular drone light show in London, reflecting the band's iconic style.
The Rolling Stones are set to embark on a tour for their latest album, 'Foreign Tongues,' following its release this Friday. In a grand launch event in London, Mick Jagger confirmed the band's touring ambitions.
The new 14-track record boasts a star-studded lineup, including contributions from Paul McCartney and Robert Smith. Interestingly, many collaborations occurred organically during studio visits.
The album's London launch featured a dazzling drone light show over the River Thames, embodying the group's vibrant energy and marking their continuing legacy in the world of rock.