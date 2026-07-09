Rolling Stones Gear Up for 'Foreign Tongues' Tour with Star-studded Album Launch

Mick Jagger announced the Rolling Stones' hopes to tour for their new album, 'Foreign Tongues.' The record, featuring collaborations from music legends like Paul McCartney, is set to release shortly. The launch was marked by a spectacular drone light show in London, reflecting the band's iconic style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mick Jagger Said The Rolling Stones Hope To Tour Their New Album Foreign Tongues | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:37 IST
Rolling Stones Gear Up for 'Foreign Tongues' Tour with Star-studded Album Launch
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The Rolling Stones are set to embark on a tour for their latest album, 'Foreign Tongues,' following its release this Friday. In a grand launch event in London, Mick Jagger confirmed the band's touring ambitions.

The new 14-track record boasts a star-studded lineup, including contributions from Paul McCartney and Robert Smith. Interestingly, many collaborations occurred organically during studio visits.

The album's London launch featured a dazzling drone light show over the River Thames, embodying the group's vibrant energy and marking their continuing legacy in the world of rock.

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