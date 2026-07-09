EIB Backs €250 Million Energy Efficiency Drive in Italy

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved a €250 million financing package to support energy efficiency projects across Italy, strengthening efforts to reduce energy consumption, expand renewable energy use and modernise infrastructure. The financing, which has a 15-year maturity, will be used by Italgas Group through its subsidiaries Geoside, the Group's energy service company, and Italgas Properties, its real estate business.

The two organisations have already signed the first €150 million tranche, with the remaining funding to follow as projects progress. The investment will support a broad portfolio of small and medium-sized initiatives scheduled to be implemented between 2026 and 2029, helping improve energy performance across multiple sectors of the Italian economy. Projects supported under the programme will include the energy-efficient renovation of public and private buildings, improvements to industrial energy efficiency, installation of integrated rooftop photovoltaic systems for self-consumption and upgrades to public lighting networks.

Projects expected to cut energy use and expand renewable generation

According to EIB estimates, the investment programme is expected to generate primary energy savings of around 30.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) each year while producing approximately 21.5 GWh of renewable energy annually. That level of clean electricity generation is roughly equivalent to the yearly electricity consumption of about 8,200 Italian households.

The Bank said the financing is designed to help accelerate Italgas Group's investment programme at a time when businesses continue to face market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and changing international trade conditions. This is the second EIB framework loan dedicated entirely to supporting multiple energy efficiency investments by Italgas and the ninth financing operation between the two organisations overall. Total lending provided by the European Investment Bank to Italgas Group has now exceeded €1.9 billion.

EIB Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti said the agreement reinforces the Bank's role in supporting large-scale investment programmes that improve energy efficiency while directing financing toward a sector where projects are often fragmented and face significant funding challenges. She noted that the investment will help deliver long-term environmental and economic benefits across communities throughout Italy.

Focus on innovation and lower energy consumption

Italgas Chief Executive Officer Paolo Gallo described energy efficiency as one of the most effective ways to reduce energy consumption while maintaining performance and improving energy security. He said lower energy use benefits households and businesses alike by increasing competitiveness and supporting environmental sustainability.

Gallo added that the new financing will strengthen the company's ability to develop innovative solutions using Geoside's proprietary technologies alongside artificial intelligence systems developed internally. These technologies are expected to improve the efficiency of buildings and infrastructure while helping reduce overall energy demand.

The programme reflects Italy's broader efforts to accelerate the energy transition by combining energy-saving measures with increased renewable energy generation. Through investments in building renovation, cleaner technologies and smarter infrastructure, the financing is expected to support lower emissions, improved energy resilience and greater sustainability across the country.