Strategic Railway Bridge in Iran Struck by U.S. Strikes
U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran hit the Aq Taqeh Khan railway bridge, a crucial trade link with China and Russia. Located in northern Iran's Golestan province, the bridge facilitates significant land trade, especially amid the blockade of Iran's Gulf ports by the U.S. Repairs are expected to be swift.
Overnight, U.S. strikes targeted critical infrastructure in Iran, specifically the Aq Taqeh Khan railway bridge in Golestan province. The bridge serves as a vital trade connection between Iran and its strategic allies, China and Russia.
This railway route, extending through Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, has been a significant trade corridor, especially gaining importance during this year's blockade of Iran's Gulf ports imposed by the U.S.
The route also supports Russian cargo shipments to Iran. Authorities have announced that repair works on the bridge are anticipated to conclude quickly, minimizing disruptions.
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