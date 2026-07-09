Shailene Woodley Reflects on Emmy Nomination and Future Projects

Shailene Woodley has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series due to her portrayal of Annie Clay in Hulu's 'Paradise'. Speaking about the experience, Woodley emphasized the supportive atmosphere on set and her enthusiasm for joining the series influenced by her admiration for creators Sterling K. Brown and Dan Fogelman. "Everything they create is gold," Woodley commented, expressing her delight at participating in a show she greatly respected.

Woodley reflected positively on 'Paradise', stating it was one of the most drama-free environments of her career, crediting co-star Sterling K. Brown for his uplifting presence. She noted that the show's themes resonated with audiences facing post-pandemic realities, while Annie's emotional journey captivated viewers. Although her character's storyline concluded in Season 2, Woodley playfully hinted at a possible return, saying she's continually asking Fogelman about Annie's future.

Looking ahead, Woodley is set to star in 'Count My Lies', collaborating with Lindsay Lohan. Describing her character, Sloane, as unique and 'unabashed', Woodley expressed excitement in exploring this new role. She valued the shared experiences with Lohan, enhancing their on-screen chemistry. The Emmy Awards, hosted by Mariska Hargitay, will occur on September 14, 2026, at the Peacock Theater.