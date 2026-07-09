"Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast recovery": Akshay Kumar expresses concern over actor Rajesh Sharma's health

After learning about actor Rajesh Sharma's health condition, reportedly caused by an insect bite while shooting for the film Fauji in Hyderabad, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar prayed for his speedy and complete recovery. On Thursday evening, Akshay penned a message for Rajesh, expressing concern over his health condition.

"Very concerned to hear about my dear friend Rajesh's health condition after an insect bite while shooting. Hope Mahadev blesses him with fast and complete recovery. Jaldi theek ho ja yaar, abhi saath baith ke bhot hansna hai," he wrote. Akshay has worked with Rajesh in several films, including 'Special 26', 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Laxmii', and 'Bhooth Bangla'.

Meanwhile, the All Indian Cine Workers Association has demanded a high-level investigation. In a press statement, the association expressed deep concern over the sudden deterioration in the health of the veteran actor.

"Actor Rajesh Sharma's health reportedly deteriorated severely during the shooting schedule, following which he travelled to Kolkata and was admitted to a private hospital for medical treatment. The circumstances that led to such a serious medical emergency remain unclear and demand an immediate, impartial and transparent investigation," the statement read. The association questioned the working conditions on the film's sets.

"The film industry has a legal and moral responsibility to provide a safe, hygienic and medically prepared working environment for every artist, technician and worker. Unfortunately, AICWA has repeatedly raised concerns regarding poor hygiene, inadequate sanitation, unsafe working conditions and the lack of proper emergency medical facilities at several shooting locations across the country. Thousands of workers spend long hours on film sets every day, and any negligence can have serious consequences," the AICWA continued. Reaching out to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, the association demanded an immediate high-level investigation into the incident."The investigation should determine the exact cause of actor Rajesh Sharma's medical emergency, examine whether all workplace safety, hygiene and emergency medical protocols were followed, and identify any negligence on the part of the producer, production house or any other responsible authority," it stated.

In the meantime, the makers of 'Fauji' are yet to issue any statement in the matter. (ANI)