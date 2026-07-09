Rob Reiner receives posthumous Emmy nomination for 'The Bear' performance

Late filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner has been posthumously nominated for an Emmy, recognising his work in FX's 'The Bear' Season 4. As per Variety, Reiner will be competing in the guest actor in a comedy series category for playing Albert Schnurr, a restaurant and business consultant who teaches Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) about franchising.

Notably, the recognition marks Reiner's first Emmy nomination for acting since 1978, the time when he won the award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Michael 'Meathead' Stivic in 'All in the Family' in 1972 and earned more nods for his performance on the CBS sitcom. Back in 2024, Reiner was nominated for two more Emmys in 2024, 46 years later, for directing and producing the Albert Brooks documentary 'Defending My Life'.

Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead at their Los Angeles home on December 14 last year. The couple had attended O'Brien's holiday gathering the night before, on December 13. Rob Reiner was widely respected in Hollywood for his work as a filmmaker, actor and producer. Over the decades, he directed several acclaimed films and received an Oscar nomination as producer of the courtroom drama A Few Good Men. He also directed Misery, the film that earned actor Kathy Bates an Academy Award for Best Actress, according to People.

His work spanned multiple genres, from drama and romance to comedy and thriller, making him one of the most versatile filmmakers in Hollywood. (ANI)