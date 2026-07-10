Bayeux Tapestry arrives in London ahead of sell-out show

The Bayeux Tapestry has arrived in Britain for the first time in nearly 1,000 years, ahead of a sell-out exhibition at the British Museum this September.

Reuters | The Bayeux Tapestry Has Arrived In Britain For The First Time In Nearly | Updated: 10-07-2026 12:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2026 12:26 IST
Bayeux Tapestry arrives in London ahead of sell-out show
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The Bayeux ​Tapestry has ​arrived in Britain for ‌the first ​time in nearly 1,000 years ahead of a sell-out ‌exhibition at the British Museum this year, travelling under police escort during a meticulously choreographed journey from ‌France. The 70-metre-long (229-foot) tapestry, depicting the 1066 Norman conquest ‌of England, is believed to have been made by English embroiderers. Its return home has so far ⁠netted ​the museum ⁠nearly 2.5 million pounds ($3.3 million) in sales, in what would ⁠be the museum's best-selling show.

"Watching the Tapestry arrive ​at the Museum is a moment ⁠I will never forget and I look forward to seeing ⁠the ​exhibition take shape over the coming weeks and welcoming the first visitors through our ⁠doors this September," Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British ⁠Museum, ⁠said in a statement. The exhibition opens on September 10. ($1 = 0.7446 pounds)

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