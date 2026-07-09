Tehran Tempers Flare Over UK's Baseless Accusations

Iran's Foreign Ministry summoned the British ambassador in Tehran to protest against Britain's accusations of Tehran's involvement in security activities. The move followed the UK's summoning of Iran's charge d'affaires over a stabbing incident, alleged to be orchestrated by Iran. Tehran denies these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Foreign Ministry Summoned Britains Ambassador In Tehran On Thursday To Protest Against What It Called Baseless Accusations That Tehran Was Involved In Securityrelated Activities In Britain | Updated: 09-07-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 13:05 IST
Tehran Tempers Flare Over UK's Baseless Accusations
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Iran's Foreign Ministry increased diplomatic tensions by summoning Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Thursday, protesting against what it described as unfounded charges concerning Tehran's involvement in security-related issues within the UK.

This diplomatic move came in response to Britain's summoning of Iran's charge d'affaires earlier this week, after two Romanian nationals were penalized over a 2024 attack on a British-Iranian journalist. Britain attributes the stabbing to Iranian state involvement, an allegation Iranian authorities firmly refute.

Alireza Yousefi, the ministry's Director General for Western Europe, delivered a formal protest to the British ambassador, accusing the UK of deflecting blame and demanding an end to what Tehran labels as the hosting of 'terrorist networks' aiming at Iranian interests.

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