Tehran Tempers Flare Over UK's Baseless Accusations

Irans Foreign Ministry Summoned Britains Ambassador In Tehran On Thursday To Protest Against What It Called Baseless Accusations That Tehran Was Involved In Securityrelated Activities In Britain

Iran's Foreign Ministry increased diplomatic tensions by summoning Britain's ambassador in Tehran on Thursday, protesting against what it described as unfounded charges concerning Tehran's involvement in security-related issues within the UK.

This diplomatic move came in response to Britain's summoning of Iran's charge d'affaires earlier this week, after two Romanian nationals were penalized over a 2024 attack on a British-Iranian journalist. Britain attributes the stabbing to Iranian state involvement, an allegation Iranian authorities firmly refute.

Alireza Yousefi, the ministry's Director General for Western Europe, delivered a formal protest to the British ambassador, accusing the UK of deflecting blame and demanding an end to what Tehran labels as the hosting of 'terrorist networks' aiming at Iranian interests.