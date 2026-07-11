Russia Halts Grain Shipping Through Key Maritime Canal Amid Tensions

Russia has put a temporary stop to shipping through the vital Don-Azov Channel, a strategic waterway linking the Don River to the Sea of Azov, following a series of Ukrainian attacks on Russian vessels, including 10 tankers. The halt has significant implications for global grain exports.

The Sea of Azov is critical for up to a quarter of Russia's wheat exports, as it is the world's largest grain exporter. As of Friday evening, Russian border guards have stopped accepting requests for passage through the Kerch Strait. The situation has influenced market prices, with Euronext wheat climbing as much as 4%.

As military tensions between Ukraine and Russia escalate, threats to crucial grain trade through the Black Sea region increase. No major disruptions have been reported yet, despite ongoing conflict. Analysts are closely monitoring the situation, which could impact global agricultural markets.