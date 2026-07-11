China's Potential in Shaping Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Pivot

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham suggests China could significantly influence peace talks to end the war in Ukraine. He emphasizes the need to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities and impose sanctions on Russia. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, heavy fighting and civilian casualties continue in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | China Could Play A Decisive Role In Pressuring Russia Towards Peace Talks | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:37 IST
China's Potential in Shaping Peace Talks: A Diplomatic Pivot
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U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, speaking from Kyiv, has highlighted China's potential to sway Russia towards peace talks, which could help end the protracted war in Ukraine. Graham's assertion comes amid his frequent visits to the war-torn nation, including a recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The talks with Zelenskiy centered on Ukraine's pressing air defense requirements and a proposed Russian sanctions bill. According to Graham, a strategic alignment of military support and sanctions could compel Moscow into negotiations. He urged China to use its substantial geopolitical influence to aid global stability.

Despite numerous diplomatic endeavors, including those by former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, fighting rages across Ukraine, and civilian casualties remain high. Meanwhile, intra-Russian drone attacks aim to disrupt Moscow's war-fighting capabilities, signaling that effective measures and international cooperation are imperative for peace.

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