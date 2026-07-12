The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Agency Ukmto Said On Sunday That It Received A Report Of An Incident Nautical Miles East Of Oman Military Authorities Have Reported A Container Ship Sustained Damage To The Rear Of The Vessel Which Has Caused A Fire Onboard

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency (UKMTO) has confirmed an incident involving a container ship near Oman, 9 nautical miles to the east.

Reports indicate that the vessel experienced substantial damage to its rear, leading to a blaze onboard. The situation has drawn military attention as authorities evaluate the risks.

While the extent of the casualties or environmental impact remains unknown, military officials are actively monitoring to ensure regional maritime safety.