Tragedy Strikes as Fire Ravages Bangkok Pub

In a harrowing incident, a fire ripped through a popular pub in Bangkok, Thailand, taking the lives of 27 people and leaving 22 critically injured, officials confirmed on Monday. Occurring late Sunday night, the blaze is one of the deadliest in recent years in the bustling tourism hub.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, who visited the scene, reported that the fire broke out at 11:57 p.m., quickly filling the establishment with smoke, which trapped patrons towards the back where there were no fire escapes. Rescue efforts were hindered by dense smoke and flames that had already engulfed the main stage area by the time firefighters arrived.

Firefighter Chakrit Khongkom described chaotic scenes inside with patrons attempting to escape via the backdoor. Emergency services continued recovery efforts into the early morning, with forensic teams collecting evidence. The venue had valid permits and exits, yet the rapid spread of smoke presented a deadly obstacle.