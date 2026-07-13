RWRK STUDIO Triumphs at UK's Circular Design Challenge

RWRK STUDIO, led by Farouk Braimoh, has emerged as the standout UK finalist in the R|Elan™ Circular Design Challenge, an esteemed competition that advocates for circular innovation within the fashion and textile sectors. The event, held in London, saw the collaboration of global experts who reviewed various sustainable fashion initiatives.

Notable members of the UK Jury included Matthew Needham, a respected creative director and lecturer, and Radhika Kaul Batra from the United Nations Resident Coordinator's Office in India. This year's semi-finalists impressed with diverse strategies. Among them, Dorota Bojanowska revitalized vintage textiles through screen printing, while Tyler Greenston created a collection that merges zero-waste techniques with artistic design inspired by nature and mythology.

Farouk Braimoh's RWRK STUDIO captivated the panel with its innovative method of repurposing textile waste from various industries into fashionable creations. This accomplishment allows RWRK STUDIO to represent the UK at the global competition finals. The UK Jury praised the exceptional talent and forward-thinking approaches to sustainability present in the competition.