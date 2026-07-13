Oil Turmoil: Strait of Hormuz Tensions Surge Prices

Oil prices soared by more than 2% on Monday, driven by renewed military engagements between the United States and Iran, heightening concerns about the critical energy transit route through the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures climbed $1.67, equating to a 2.2% increase, pricing at $77.68 while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate saw a $1.59 rise, marking a 2.23% uplift to $73.00 a barrel. UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo noted the focus remains on inbound tanker numbers, as decreased traffic could lead to production impacts, with current risk premiums and disruption fears underpinning price upticks.

Further clashes over the weekend, with Tehran striking U.S. facilities and reporting closures of the Strait, fueled fears of escalating conflict. Heightened security alerts have caused shipping operators to act cautiously, reducing vessel movements to their lowest in five weeks on Sunday, as evidenced by ship-tracking data showing only six ships navigated the strait, according to Kpler.