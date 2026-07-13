China's Ambitious Retail Revolution: A Trillion Dollar Target by 2030

China plans to significantly boost its retail sales to 60 trillion yuan by 2030 through increased consumption across various sectors. The State Council's plan emphasizes enhancing services in elder care, tourism, and education while promoting digital and green consumption models to drive economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:37 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:37 IST
China's Ambitious Retail Revolution: A Trillion Dollar Target by 2030
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  • Country:
  • China

China has set its sights on achieving retail sales of approximately 60 trillion yuan ($8.85 trillion) by 2030, marking a strategic move to expand consumption. This ambitious target is part of a newly approved five-year plan by the State Council aimed at boosting household incomes and elevating the country's economic footing.

The plan emphasizes enhancing consumption in services related to elder care, childcare, healthcare, culture, tourism, sports, and education. Additionally, it seeks to strengthen tourism-related spending by expanding visa-free entry to more countries and increasing direct international flights, particularly those connecting to Europe, the U.S., and Belt and Road Initiative participant countries.

In a bid to promote economic growth, China aims to foster new consumption models such as digital consumption, AI-driven purchases, green initiatives, and experiential spending. Effective fiscal and financial policies are called for, emphasizing consumer benefits, livelihood spending, and infrastructure that supports a consumption-led growth model.

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