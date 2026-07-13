U.S. Metals & Mining Stocks: A Rebound Ahead?

Shares of U.S. metals and mining companies have experienced volatility, recently dropping nearly 25%. However, technical analysis suggests potential recovery with key support indicators such as RSI showing positive signs. Despite existing challenges, chart patterns hint at upward momentum, though risks of further declines persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:31 IST
U.S. Metals & Mining Stocks: A Rebound Ahead?
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. metals and mining company stocks have been turbulent this year, with a recent sector dip of almost 25%, yet technical analysis suggests recovery might be forthcoming.

The sector, tracked by the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, reflects a longer-term upward trend, accelerated in 2025. Influences include global tariffs, AI advancements, and concerns about economic impacts from the Iran conflict. Despite reaching a 2025 low of 99.95, the ETF rebounded, suggesting robust structural support, as evidenced by the Relative Strength Index indicating a shift from oversold conditions.

Chart patterns suggest a 'bull flag' formation, reinforcing potential upward momentum, marked by Fibonacci retracement levels. A consistent fall below structural support near the 99.95 low and the channel floor of 99.40 could, however, increase the risk of further declines, analysts warn.

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