U.S. Metals & Mining Stocks: A Rebound Ahead?

U.S. metals and mining company stocks have been turbulent this year, with a recent sector dip of almost 25%, yet technical analysis suggests recovery might be forthcoming.

The sector, tracked by the SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF, reflects a longer-term upward trend, accelerated in 2025. Influences include global tariffs, AI advancements, and concerns about economic impacts from the Iran conflict. Despite reaching a 2025 low of 99.95, the ETF rebounded, suggesting robust structural support, as evidenced by the Relative Strength Index indicating a shift from oversold conditions.

Chart patterns suggest a 'bull flag' formation, reinforcing potential upward momentum, marked by Fibonacci retracement levels. A consistent fall below structural support near the 99.95 low and the channel floor of 99.40 could, however, increase the risk of further declines, analysts warn.