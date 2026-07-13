Government Battles Adani Group Over Controversial Nicotine Pouch Sales at Mumbai Airport

The Indian government is opposing Adani Group's sale of nicotine pouches at Mumbai Airport, calling it a violation of drug laws. The government insists these products are illegal and pose a health risk. Adani challenges the legal interpretation, citing the storage of products in customs-bonded warehouses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:39 IST
Government Battles Adani Group Over Controversial Nicotine Pouch Sales at Mumbai Airport
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The Indian government argues that the sale of nicotine pouches at Mumbai Airport by Adani Group violates drug laws and constitutes a significant public health risk. These claims have been made in response to Adani's attempt to overturn a legal finding that it breached regulations by selling unlicensed nicotine products.

Adani contends that Indian law should not apply to nicotine pouches stored in customs warehouses and sold to departing international passengers. However, the government maintains that the airport is on Indian soil and that the products are physically present in India upon arrival, thus subject to Indian law.

The legal dispute highlights issues surrounding the regulation of nicotine products in India. While Adani asserts the pouches are not drugs, the government cites nicotine's addictive nature and regulatory precedents, such as the 2019 e-cigarette ban, to argue for their prohibition.

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