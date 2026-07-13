Tom Holland Unveils the Epic Journey Behind Filming 'The Odyssey' with Christopher Nolan

Actor Tom Holland recently shared insights into his experience working with renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan on the movie 'The Odyssey'. During a press conference in Mumbai, Holland reflected on the challenges of shooting with heavy IMAX cameras, acknowledging the camera crew's contribution to maintaining emotional depth in scenes.

Holland emphasized the importance of collaboration among the cast, director, and crew, likening the efficiency of the camera team to that of an F1 pit crew. He noted that their professionalism was essential in preserving the narrative's momentum, especially during emotionally charged scenes.

The actor also credited his prior stage work in 'Romeo and Juliet' for preparing him for the IMAX format's demands. Holland explained that unlike traditional film or stage acting, IMAX acting requires subtlety due to the massive screen size. Concluding, he commended the dedication of everyone involved in rising to these challenges.