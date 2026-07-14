Trump Shrinks Utah National Monuments for Development

In a significant move aimed at promoting resource development, former U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Monday to drastically reduce the sizes of two national monuments in southern Utah. The decision slashed Bears Ears National Monument to 121,100 acres from its original 1.36 million acres.

This reduction also affected the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, bringing it down to 181,500 acres from 1.87 million acres. Trump announced this decision at the White House, accompanied by Utah Governor Spencer Cox and U.S. Senators Mike Lee and John Curtis.

Trump described the action as crucial for the people of Utah and the nation, emphasizing the importance of the land's diverse uses. The monuments were initially reduced during Trump’s first term but were later expanded by former President Joe Biden, despite resistance from Utah officials.