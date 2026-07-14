Paramount Faces Legal Battle Over $110 Billion Warner Bros. Acquisition

California, along with 11 other states, has filed a lawsuit intending to prevent Paramount's $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery. The lawsuit asserts that the deal would stifle competition in film distribution and cable television, adversely affecting theaters and pay-TV providers.

The merger is seen as a substantial threat to Paramount's ambitions to rival entertainment giants Netflix and Disney, as it would grant them significant control, with a predicted 27% of the film distribution market and 30% of the blockbuster segment. The legal proceedings could trigger costly delays.

The U.S. Department of Justice has approved the deal, dismissing competition concerns, but opposition remains fierce among industry stakeholders like actors, writers, and theater owners, who fear job losses and reduced film output. Paramount claims the merger will enhance production capabilities and promises substantial monetary commitments if delays persist.