Anya Taylor-Joy Joins Epic Quest in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum'

Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her dynamic performances, is set to explore new horizons in JRR Tolkien's universe with her role in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum.' Despite never having read Tolkien's books, Taylor-Joy expressed excitement about delving into the world of Middle-earth after being cast in the upcoming film.

In an interview with Variety, Taylor-Joy confessed to a childhood misconception: one could only be a fan of either 'Harry Potter' or 'The Lord of the Rings.' However, she found room for both in her heart during the COVID-19 lockdown, discovering a love for Tolkien's epic narratives. Her newfound enthusiasm propels her into the role of Seren, a Sindar Elf known as King Thranduil's trusted agent.

Directed by Andy Serkis, who reprises his role as Gollum, 'The Hunts for Gollum' promises a thrilling storyline, following Aragorn's pursuit of the Ring-obsessed creature. Jamie Dornan steps into the shoes of Aragorn, backed by a supporting cast including Kate Winslet and Leo Woodall. Fans can also expect the return of series veterans Ian McKellen, Elijah Wood, and Lee Pace.