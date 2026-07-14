Journey of Love and Dreams Ignites in 'Musafir Cafe'

Actor Vikrant Massey shares excitement for 'Musafir Cafe,' a web series featuring themes of love and self-discovery. With a compelling script by Sharanya Rajgopal, the series explores the complexities of relationships, directed by Ruchir Arun. Streaming on Netflix from July 24, the show promises captivating storytelling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:20 IST
Journey of Love and Dreams Ignites in 'Musafir Cafe'
Actor Vikrant Massey, Writer and Creator Sharanya Rajgopal, Director Ruchir Arun (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vikrant Massey has expressed his excitement for his upcoming web series, 'Musafir Cafe.' The star emphasized the exceptional quality of the show's script, noting its groundedness and relatability, which he considers among the best he has read. Massey shared his eagerness for audiences to experience the series.

The actor likened the script to moments from his own life, highlighting the importance of drawing from personal experiences as an artist. 'Musafir Cafe's' writer and creator, Sharanya Rajgopal, drew inspiration from her love for travel and dreams of a mountain cafe, aiming for authenticity in storytelling.

Director Ruchir Arun described the series as an 'unapologetically beautiful romantic drama' that delves into the nuances of love and chance encounters. With Massey in the lead role, 'Musafir Cafe' explores themes of uncertainty, big dreams, and love's unpredictability. The series will be available for streaming on Netflix starting July 24.

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